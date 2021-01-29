Emirates launches global sale to encourage travelers to explore new destinations in the New Year

Emirates is launching its much-awaited global sale to inspire and encourage travelers to reconnect with family and friends or explore new destinations in the New Year. With attractive offers to select destinations worldwide, Emirates customers can make up for lost time in 2021.

All-inclusive Economy Class fares from Dubai start at AED 1,055 to Karachi; AED 1,605 to Istanbul; AED 1,695 to Cairo; AED 1,995 to Moscow and AED 4,995 to Los Angeles. Business Class fares start at AED 4,495 to Karachi; AED 5,995 to Cairo; AED 8,995 to Istanbul; AED 9,995 to Moscow and AED 23,995 to Los Angeles.

Bookings have to be made between 19 January to 2 February 2021 for travel until 15 June 2021. Emirates customers can travel with peace of mind with the airline’s flexible booking options and multi-risk travel insurance including COVID-19 cover with every flight.

Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, is also making sure members get the best out of their travels with special Cash+Miles rates. Bookings made from 3 January to 1 February 2021 for travel between 3 January and 15 June 2021 can enjoy a special conversion offer where 2,000 Skywards Miles is equivalent to USD $20 for Economy Class flights; and 2,000 Skywards Miles is equivalent to USD $40 for First and Business Class flights. With no minimum number of Miles needed to spend, Skywards members can pay for part of their ticket’s cost with as little as 1 Mile.

Emirates delivers outstanding value through industry-leading service and products across every class of travel. Customers can explore over 4,500 channels of on-demand entertainment on the airline’s award-winning inflight system, ice; as well as regionally inspired multi-course meals and complimentary beverages in every class.

For more information, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, customers are advised to contact their travel agent or visit www.emirates.com.

Flexibility and assurance: Emirates’ booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before 30 June 2021, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options, if they have to change their travel plans. Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for 2 years. More information here.

Travel with confidence: All Emirates customers can travel with confidence and peace of mind with the airline industry’s first, multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover. This cover is offered by Emirates on all tickets purchased on or from 1 December 2020, at no cost to customers. In addition to COVID-19 medical cover, this latest offer from Emirates also has provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure, travel recommendations or advisories, similar to other multi-risk travel insurance products. Some limitations and exclusions apply. Policy details and more information here.

Health and safety: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety