Ajax big winner of Super Sunday in Dutch Eredivisie

Ajax strengthened its lead in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday by beating AZ 3-0 in Alkmaar, while their main rival PSV lost 3-1 at Feyenoord.

It was Super Sunday in the Netherlands with two matches featuring four giants.

AZ had chances through Albert Gudmundsson in Alkmaar, but Ajax was more effective.

Antony opened the scoring, Davy Klaassen volleyed home the second goal and in injury-time, David Neres made it 3-0 for the league leaders.

After three defeats in a row, Feyenoord had an astonishing start against PSV in Rotterdam, with Mark Diemers and captain Steven Berghuis finding the net and Bryan Linssen chipping in the third goal before half-time. A lackluster PSV was not able to bounce back, as Ibrahim Sangare produced the consolation goal.

On Saturday, Vitesse dropped points against RKC Waalwijk in a 1-1 draw. Ajax now leads the Eredivisie with 50 points from 20 matches, seven ahead of PSV, eight ahead of Vitesse, 12 ahead of Feyenoord and 13 ahead of AZ.