Lazio take revenge on Atalanta in Serie A

Lazio gained revenge for their Coppa Italia quarterfinals defeat by beating Atalanta 3-1 in Serie A on Sunday.

The two sides had just met in Coppa Italia in midweek as the Dea won 3-2 on Aleksei Miranchuk’s winner.

Lazio started aggressively, breaking the deadlock just two minutes into the game as Adam Marusic’s stunning curler swerved into the net.

Joaquin Correa made it 2-0 five minutes after the break, Mario Pasalic pulled one goal back in the 79th minute, but Vedat Muriqi sealed the win by tapping into an empty net.

Roma dominated Hellas Verona with the same scoreline, as Gianluca Mancini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Borja Mayoral helped the Giallorossi surge into a 3-0 lead after 30 minutes. Ebrima Colley only scored the consolation goal for the away side on the hour mark.

Also on Sunday, Napoli saw off Parma 2-0 on home turf with a pair of strikes from Eljif Elmas and Matteo Politano.

In Sunday’s other fixtures, Genoa eased past Crotone 3-0, Udinese won 1-0 away to Spezia, and Cagliari shared the spoils with Sassuolo at 1-1.