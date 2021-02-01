New Zealand reports no new cases of COVID-19

New Zealand reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and one previously reported case has recovered.

Sunday’s confirmed case in managed isolation has been reclassified to “under investigation” as a possible historical case, according to the Ministry of Health.

“We sometimes refer to cases as being under investigation when we are waiting on repeat PCR and or serology results. If they are reclassified as historical, we will also be determining whether they may have already been counted overseas,” Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a press conference.

“Our approach is that these cases stay under investigation until we can confirm their status,” Bloomfield said.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand remains at 69, and the total number of confirmed cases is 1,947, he said.