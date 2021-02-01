Turkey confirms 6,562 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Sunday reported 6,562 new COVID-19 cases, including 641 symptomatic patients, as the total number of confirmed cases in the country reached 2,477,463.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 128 to 25,993, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,362,415 after 7,006 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the Turkish Health Ministry.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stood at 4.7 percent and the number of seriously ill patients was 1,634 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 136,418 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 29,631,422.

The country started mass vaccination of its health workers against COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine. More than 1,986,000 people have been vaccinated in Turkey as of Sunday.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020.