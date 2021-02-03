Cyprus: Joint Search and Rescue (SAR) Exercise SAREX «CYFRA 01/21»

A joint Search and Rescue (SAR) Exercise, titled “CYFRA-01/21” was conducted on Tuesday, 2 February 2021, near the coast of Cyprus, with the participation of SAR Units and personnel of the Republic of Cyprus, France and Specialized registered nurses of the State Health Services Organisation.

The exercise was conducted within the framework of cooperation development, aiming the successful confrontation of Search and Rescue incidents or emergency situations that might arise during operations within the Exclusive Economic Zone and the Search and Rescue Region of the Republic of Cyprus.

The French Frigate “ACONIT” and Air Assets (Helicopters of 460 SAR Squadron and Cyprus Police Aviation Unit) of the Republic of Cyprus took part in the Aeronautical SAR Exercise under the operational control and coordination of the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) Larnaca.

SAREX “CYFRA 01/21” is the first exercise for 2021, conducted within the framework of a long-lasting cooperation, between the JRCC Larnaca (which represents the SAR system of the Republic of Cyprus) and the French Navy.