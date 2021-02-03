New rules for category A and B countries entering Cyprus

The Council of Ministers in Cyprus adopted today a proposal providing for a mandatory self-isolation for 72 hours and the carrying out of a PCR laboratory test 72 hours after arrival, to all passengers arriving from category A and B countries, thus strengthening the measures implemented at the Airports of the Republic since their re-opening in the summer of 2020.

It is stressed that this decision is additional to the other measures in force for arrivals depending on the country of origin.

Therefore, the obligation of passengers from Category B countries to present a negative PCR test result 72 hours prior to departure is still in force, and at the same time, sampling laboratory tests continue at Larnaka and Pafos Airports. It is reminded that all passengers, regardless of the country of departure, must complete the Cyprus Flight Pass.

It is clarified that the measure takes effect as of Saturday, 6 February 2021. Also, it is noted that the cost of the laboratory examination (PCR) 72 hours after arrival is borne by the citizen.

The decision of the Council of Ministers has taken into account the international bibliography data, so far, which refer to the increased transmission and aggressive spread of the new strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as well as the strong concerns raised at European level by their detection in several European Union countries. Today’s decision strengthens the effort of the Ministry of Health, in line with the recommendations of the ECDC, to control the dispersion of new strains in the community, until the effects of virus mutations can be scientifically assessed.

It is reminded that since 21 December 2020, Cyprus has implemented additional measures for passengers from the United Kingdom, adopting the policy of mandatory isolation for a period of 7 days in hotels in the Republic and the laboratory examination on arrival and on the 7th day after arrival.

Through this practice, as of 21 December 2020, more than 15,000 passengers from the United Kingdom were examined and 133 positive cases were identified (positivity rate: 0.9 %).