Turkey and north ‘in complete consensus’ for Cyprus Summit

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar has held talks with the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Speaking at a news conference, Tatar said his administration and the Turkish government were in complete consensus and ‘this gives us strength’.

Indicating that at the beginning of March 2021, the informal 5+1 Cyprus summit will be held, Tatar said ‘We are continuing our work towards the meeting. Both peoples in Cyprus have been living side by side under the roof of their own state for 50 years. What is important is that everyone should win in the event of an agreement to continue peace and stability in Cyprus. We are working in that direction’.

Çavuşoğlu said Turkey will give full support to the the north Cyprus administration and ‘continue to support important projects’. Çavuşoğlu added that the process for the 5+1 informal meeting has been intensified and continued:

“Negotiations have been held for a federation for 52 years. The negotiations failed due to the attitude of the Greek Cypriot side each time, before and after the Annan Plan. This has now been exhausted. There must now be negotiations on the basis of sovereign equality. If there is sovereign equality then there can be two states. There are already two peoples on the island of Cyprus today and there are two states. There is a de facto situation whether they recognise or not. This needs to be official. What we say is that we want a permanent solution negotiated through diplomacy. Since we have negotiated other solutions in the negotiations so far, we still could not reach a conclusion”