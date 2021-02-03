Unemployment reaches 32.333 in Cyprus

The number of jobless registered at the District Labour Offices in Cyprus on the last day of January 2021, reached 32.333 persons.

Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for January 2021 decreased to 29.579 persons in comparison to 30.328 in the previous month. (Table 1)

In comparison with January 2020, an increase of 6.119 persons or 23,3% was recorded, attributed mainly to the sector of trade (an increase of 1.833), construction (an increase of 901), professional, scientific and technical activities (an increase of 724), manufacturing (an increase of 620), education (an increase of 554) and to the newcomers in the labour market (an increase of 1.049). (Table 2)

Table 1 Month and Year Registered Unemployed – Actual Data Registered Unemployed – Seasonally Adjusted Data 2021 January 32.333 29.579 2020 December 33.382 30.328 November 32.968 30.646 October 31.487 34.417 September 30.718 33.749 August 33.649 33.559 July 32.313 32.944 June 31.158 33.455 May 29.604 34.006 April 28.591 32.230 March 26.353 23.292 February 25.620 22.336 January 26.214 22.364 2019 December 25.285 22.060 November 24.495 22.297 October 16.544 20.035 September 16.968 20.395 August 19.883 21.133 July 20.582 21.611 June 18.960 21.439 May 17.607 21.089 April 20.315 22.688 March 26.508 23.389 February 29.751 24.415 January 30.951 24.775

Table 2 NaceRev.2 Economic Activity Registered Unemployed (actual data) January 2020 December 2020 January 2021 A Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing 131 225 209 B Mining and Quarrying 27 42 42 C Manufacturing 1.413 2.052 2.033 D Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply 12 15 15 E Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities 80 105 103 F Construction 1.253 2.060 2.154 G Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles 4.202 6.166 6.035 H Transportation and Storage 1.228 1.487 1.463 I Accommodation and Food Service Activities 9.632 8.383 7.496 J Information and Communication 419 758 743 K Financial and Insurance Activities 1.296 1.589 1.643 L Real Estate Activities 247 311 296 M Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities 946 1.697 1.670 N Administrative and Support Service Activities 1.033 1.376 1.381 O Public Administration and Defense, Compulsory Social Security 1.085 1.526 1.504 P Education 495 1.085 1.049 Q Human Health and Social Work Activities 347 616 609 R Arts, Entertainment and Recreation 518 692 655 S Other Service Activities 495 808 800 T Activities of Households 48 73 69 U Activities of Extra-territorial Organizations and Bodies 13 23 21 Newcomers 1.294 2.293 2.343 Total 26.214 33.382 32.333

METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

Definitions

Registered Unemployed

The number of registered unemployed concerns the persons aged 15 years and over who apply at the District and Local Labour Offices of the Department of Labour to seek employment and are registered as unemployed. These persons have to be able and available for work and must be actively looking for one. The monthly number of registered unemployed concerns the persons who during the last day of the month have an active application for seeking employment.

The number of registered unemployed does not included self-employed or persons who seek part-time employment as well as persons who seek employment in certain areas or for a specific employer.

Seasonally Adjusted data

Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique that removes the seasonal component of a time series, making more visible the underlying trend in the change of a characteristic. CYSTAT uses the JDemetra+ 2.2.2 software which was developed by Eurostat. Seasonally adjusted series are produced by the TRAMO&SEATS algorithm. It should be noted that due to seasonal adjustment the whole series with the monthly estimates is recalculated every time a new month is added in time series. As a result, estimations for the previous months are often revised. In March 2020 there has also been a readjustment of the applied model.

Classification System

Registered unemployed by economic activity are published based on the classification system NACE Rev. 2.