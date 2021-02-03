Unemployment reaches 32.333 in Cyprus

The number of jobless registered at the District Labour Offices in Cyprus on the last day of January 2021, reached 32.333 persons.

Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for January 2021 decreased to 29.579 persons in comparison to 30.328 in the previous month. (Table 1)

In comparison with January 2020, an increase of 6.119 persons or 23,3% was recorded, attributed mainly to the sector of trade (an increase of 1.833), construction (an increase of 901), professional, scientific and technical activities (an increase of 724), manufacturing (an increase of 620), education (an increase of 554) and to the newcomers in the labour market (an increase of 1.049). (Table 2)

Table 1

Month and Year

Registered Unemployed – Actual Data

Registered Unemployed – Seasonally Adjusted Data
2021

 

 
January

32.333

29.579
2020

 

December

33.382

30.328
November

32.968

30.646
October

31.487

34.417
September

30.718

33.749
August

33.649

33.559
July

32.313

32.944
June

31.158

33.455
May

29.604

34.006
April

28.591

32.230
March

26.353

23.292
February

25.620

22.336
January

26.214

22.364
2019

 

December

25.285

22.060
November

24.495

22.297
October

16.544

20.035
September

16.968

20.395
August

19.883

21.133
July

20.582

21.611
June

18.960

21.439
May

17.607

21.089
April

20.315

22.688
March

26.508

23.389
February

29.751

24.415
January

30.951

24.775

 

Table 2

NaceRev.2

Economic Activity

Registered Unemployed    

(actual data)

January 2020

December 2020

January 2021

A

 Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing

131

225

209

B

 Mining and Quarrying

27

42

42

C

 Manufacturing

1.413

2.052

2.033

D

 Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply

12

15

15

E

 Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities

80

105

103

F

 Construction

1.253

2.060

2.154

G

 Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles

4.202

6.166

6.035

H

 Transportation and Storage

1.228

1.487

1.463

I

 Accommodation and Food Service Activities

9.632

8.383

7.496

J

 Information and Communication

419

758

743

K

 Financial and Insurance Activities

1.296

1.589

1.643

L

 Real Estate Activities

247

311

296

M

 Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities

946

1.697

1.670

N

 Administrative and Support Service Activities

1.033

1.376

1.381

O

 Public Administration and Defense, Compulsory Social Security

1.085

1.526

1.504

P

 Education

495

1.085

1.049

Q

 Human Health and Social Work Activities

347

616

609

R

 Arts, Entertainment and Recreation

518

692

655

S

 Other Service Activities

495

808

800

T

 Activities of Households

48

73

69

U

 Activities of Extra-territorial Organizations and Bodies

13

23

21

Newcomers

1.294

2.293

2.343

Total

26.214

33.382

32.333

METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

Definitions

Registered Unemployed

The number of registered unemployed concerns the persons aged 15 years and over who apply at the District and Local Labour Offices of the Department of Labour to seek employment and are registered as unemployed. These persons have to be able and available for work and must be actively looking for one. The monthly number of registered unemployed concerns the persons who during the last day of the month have an active application for seeking employment.

The number of registered unemployed does not included self-employed or persons who seek part-time employment as well as persons who seek employment in certain areas or for a specific employer.

Seasonally Adjusted data

Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique that removes the seasonal component of a time series, making more visible the underlying trend in the change of a characteristic. CYSTAT uses the JDemetra+ 2.2.2 software which was developed by Eurostat. Seasonally adjusted series are produced by the TRAMO&SEATS algorithm. It should be noted that due to seasonal adjustment the whole series with the monthly estimates is recalculated every time a new month is added in time series. As a result, estimations for the previous months are often revised. In March 2020 there has also been a readjustment of the applied model.

Classification System

Registered unemployed by economic activity are published based on the classification system NACE Rev. 2.