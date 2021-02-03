Unemployment reaches 32.333 in Cyprus

The number of jobless registered at the District Labour Offices in Cyprus on the last day of January 2021, reached 32.333 persons.
Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for January 2021 decreased to 29.579 persons in comparison to 30.328 in the previous month. (Table 1)
In comparison with January 2020, an increase of 6.119 persons or 23,3% was recorded, attributed mainly to the sector of trade (an increase of 1.833), construction (an increase of 901), professional, scientific and technical activities (an increase of 724), manufacturing (an increase of 620), education (an increase of 554) and to the newcomers in the labour market (an increase of 1.049). (Table 2)
|Table 1
|
Month and Year
|
Registered Unemployed – Actual Data
|
Registered Unemployed – Seasonally Adjusted Data
|2021
|
|
|January
|
32.333
|
29.579
|2020
|
|
|December
|
33.382
|
30.328
|November
|
32.968
|
30.646
|October
|
31.487
|
34.417
|September
|
30.718
|
33.749
|August
|
33.649
|
33.559
|July
|
32.313
|
32.944
|June
|
31.158
|
33.455
|May
|
29.604
|
34.006
|April
|
28.591
|
32.230
|March
|
26.353
|
23.292
|February
|
25.620
|
22.336
|January
|
26.214
|
22.364
|2019
|
|
|December
|
25.285
|
22.060
|November
|
24.495
|
22.297
|October
|
16.544
|
20.035
|September
|
16.968
|
20.395
|August
|
19.883
|
21.133
|July
|
20.582
|
21.611
|June
|
18.960
|
21.439
|May
|
17.607
|
21.089
|April
|
20.315
|
22.688
|March
|
26.508
|
23.389
|February
|
29.751
|
24.415
|January
|
30.951
|
24.775
|Table 2
|
NaceRev.2
|
Economic Activity
|
Registered Unemployed
(actual data)
|
January 2020
|
December 2020
|
January 2021
|
A
|Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing
|
131
|
225
|
209
|
B
|Mining and Quarrying
|
27
|
42
|
42
|
C
|Manufacturing
|
1.413
|
2.052
|
2.033
|
D
|Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply
|
12
|
15
|
15
|
E
|Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities
|
80
|
105
|
103
|
F
|Construction
|
1.253
|
2.060
|
2.154
|
G
|Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles
|
4.202
|
6.166
|
6.035
|
H
|Transportation and Storage
|
1.228
|
1.487
|
1.463
|
I
|Accommodation and Food Service Activities
|
9.632
|
8.383
|
7.496
|
J
|Information and Communication
|
419
|
758
|
743
|
K
|Financial and Insurance Activities
|
1.296
|
1.589
|
1.643
|
L
|Real Estate Activities
|
247
|
311
|
296
|
M
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities
|
946
|
1.697
|
1.670
|
N
|Administrative and Support Service Activities
|
1.033
|
1.376
|
1.381
|
O
|Public Administration and Defense, Compulsory Social Security
|
1.085
|
1.526
|
1.504
|
P
|Education
|
495
|
1.085
|
1.049
|
Q
|Human Health and Social Work Activities
|
347
|
616
|
609
|
R
|Arts, Entertainment and Recreation
|
518
|
692
|
655
|
S
|Other Service Activities
|
495
|
808
|
800
|
T
|Activities of Households
|
48
|
73
|
69
|
U
|Activities of Extra-territorial Organizations and Bodies
|
13
|
23
|
21
|
|Newcomers
|
1.294
|
2.293
|
2.343
|
|Total
|
26.214
|
33.382
|
32.333
METHODOLOGICAL NOTES
Definitions
Registered Unemployed
The number of registered unemployed concerns the persons aged 15 years and over who apply at the District and Local Labour Offices of the Department of Labour to seek employment and are registered as unemployed. These persons have to be able and available for work and must be actively looking for one. The monthly number of registered unemployed concerns the persons who during the last day of the month have an active application for seeking employment.
The number of registered unemployed does not included self-employed or persons who seek part-time employment as well as persons who seek employment in certain areas or for a specific employer.
Seasonally Adjusted data
Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique that removes the seasonal component of a time series, making more visible the underlying trend in the change of a characteristic. CYSTAT uses the JDemetra+ 2.2.2 software which was developed by Eurostat. Seasonally adjusted series are produced by the TRAMO&SEATS algorithm. It should be noted that due to seasonal adjustment the whole series with the monthly estimates is recalculated every time a new month is added in time series. As a result, estimations for the previous months are often revised. In March 2020 there has also been a readjustment of the applied model.
Classification System
Registered unemployed by economic activity are published based on the classification system NACE Rev. 2.