At least three Washington Gas workers were injured on Wednesday in a gas line explosion which also caused fire in the eastern U.S. state of Virginia, the Fairfax County fire department said.

The three workers were taken to a hospital with burns and injuries that were believed to be non-life threatening, it added.

The flames, which burned out before 4 p.m. local time, destroyed a house and several cars.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway.