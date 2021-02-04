Cyprus to tighten measures for in-bound travelers

Cyprus is tightening measures for people arriving at airports from other countries, imposing a 72-hour self-quarantine and a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test within 72 hours after that, the Health Ministry announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The Ministry said the measures will come into force on Saturday, Feb. 6, and will apply for people arriving from low-risk categories A and B countries.

Category A countries are currently Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Thailand.

Category B countries include European Union (EU) member states Germany, Greece and Finland, plus Iceland and Norway, which are Schengen members, and third countries China, Japan, South Korea and Rwanda.

The Health Ministry said that passengers arriving from Category B countries are still obliged to present a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before their departure. Sample laboratory tests will also be carried out at the island’s Larnaca and Paphos airports.

Arrangements for people arriving from high-risk category C countries remain unchanged.

Those who are allowed to enter Cyprus from category C countries for special purposes — mostly Cypriots returning home — must self-quarantine for 14 days after their arrival. They are also obliged to take a PCR coronavirus test 48 hours prior to the expiration of their self-quarantine.

All passengers, regardless of the country of departure, must complete the Cyprus Flight Pass online.

The new arrangements will come into effect 48 hours before a relaxation of a near-total lockdown on Feb. 8, when shopping malls, department stores and retail shops will resume operation after having remained idle for a month.

The Health Ministry also announced that restrictions on sports events will be relaxed as of Monday and theaters and cinemas will reopen, provided that no more than 50 people will be in attendance.