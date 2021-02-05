Cyprus Consumer Price Index decreases

In January 2021, the Consumer Price Index decreased by 1,06 units and reached 99,21 units compared to 100,27 units in December 2020. Compared to January 2020, the CPI decreased by 1,6%. (Table 1)

As regards the economic origin, the largest changes when compared to the index of January 2020 were recorded in ElectricityandAgricultural goods with percentages of -12,9% and -11,2% respectively. In comparison to the index of the previous month, the largest change was monitored in Agricultural goods with a percentage of -5,0%. (Table 2)

Analysis of percentage changes

Compared to January 2020, the categories Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels (-4,6%) and Food and non-Alcoholic Beverages (-4,6%) recorded the largest negative changes, whereas the category Clothing and Footwear had the largest positive change with a percentage of 5,0%.(Table 1)

In comparison to the CPI of the previous month, the largest change was noted in Clothing and Footwear (-13,3%). (Table 1)

Analysis of effects in units

Compared to the Index of January 2020, the categories Food and non-Alcoholic Beverages (-0,91) and Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels(-0,58) had the largest negative effect on the change of the CPI, whereas the category Clothing and Footwear (0,31) had the largest positive effect. (Table 3)

The category Clothing and Footwear (-1,01) had the largest effect on the change of the CPI compared to the previous month. (Table 3)

Petroleum products (-0,85) and fresh vegetables (-0,72) had the most notable negative effect on the change of the CPI of January 2021 compared to January 2020. (Table 4)

Finally, clothing (-0,62) had the largest effect on the change of the CPI of January 2021 compared to the previous month. (Table 5)

Table 1 Categories of Goods and Services CPI (2015=100) Change (%) December 2020 January 2021 Jan 21/ Jan20 Jan 21/ Dec 20 Food and non-Alcoholic Beverages 100,64 99,33 -4,60 -1,30 Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco 97,08 97,58 -0,37 0,52 Clothing and Footwear 104,57 90,63 5,03 -13,33 Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels 105,20 106,12 -4,62 0,87 Furnishings, Household Equipment and Routine Maintenance of the House 95,02 94,77 -0,74 -0,26 Health 102,09 102,25 0,35 0,16 Transport 93,28 94,22 -3,25 1,01 Communication 94,15 91,50 -3,91 -2,81 Recreation and Culture 101,99 101,90 2,09 -0,09 Education 106,76 106,76 -0,03 0,00 Restaurants and Hotels 105,20 105,21 0,21 0,01 Miscellaneous Goods and Services 99,92 100,60 1,18 0,68 General Consumer Price Index 100,27 99,21 -1,61 -1,06

Table 2 Economic Origin Weights Change (%) Jan 21/ Jan20 Jan 21/ Dec 20 Agricultural goods 655 -11,19 -5,02 Industrial goods (excl. petroleum products) 4195 1,06 -2,10 Electricity 319 -12,86 1,45 Petroleum products 550 -9,96 1,76 Water 57 0,00 0,00 Services 4224 0,65 -0,05 General Index 10000 -1,61 -1,06

Table 3 Categories of Goods and Services Weights Effect (units) Jan 21/ Jan20 Jan 21/ Dec 20 Food and non-Alcoholic Beverages 1906 -0,91 -0,25 Alcoholic Beverages, Tobacco 347 -0,01 0,02 Clothing and Footwear 721 0,31 -1,01 Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels 1119 -0,58 0,10 Furnishings, Household Equipment and Routine Maintenance of the House 644 -0,05 -0,02 Health 637 0,02 0,01 Transport 1524 -0,48 0,14 Communication 439 -0,16 -0,12 Recreation and Culture 575 0,12 -0,01 Education 392 0,00 0,00 Restaurants and Hotels 836 0,02 0,00 Miscellaneous Goods and Services 860 0,10 0,06 General Consumer Price Index 10000 -1,62 –1,06

Note: Totals are calculated on the basis of the effects of the categories with infinite decimal figures and rounded up to two decimals when published.

Table 4 Goods/Services Effect (units) Jan 21/ Jan20 Positive effect Clothing 0,33 Other goods and services 0,11 Negative effect Petroleum products -0,85 Fresh vegetables -0,72 Electricity -0,49 TOTAL -1,62 Figures June not add to totals due to rounding error.

Table5 Goods/Services Effect (units) Jan 21/ Dec 20 Positive effect Other goods and services 0,25 Negative effect Clothing -0,62 Footwear -0,38 Fresh vegetables -0,31 TOTAL -1,06

Methodological Notes

Definitions

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is compiled to measure the changes of prices over time of consumer goods and services acquired, used or paid by households. Specifically, the national CPI of Cyprus covers the consumption expenses of specific goods and services (shopping basket of goods and services), of the resident households and of the households that intend to live in Cyprus for at least one year. CPI is the official index for the estimation of inflation.

The Inflation shows the change of the CPI when compared with the index of the corresponding month of the previous year.

The Effect represents the amount of the overall change in the General Index which is accounted for by any given category.

Collection

The price collection is carried out only in urban districts of Nicosia, Larnaca, Limassol and Paphos. For each city, the fluctuations in the product prices each month, are weighted according to their population. Specifically, the weights for the four districts are: Nicosia 42%, Limassol 30%, Larnaca 18% and Paphos 10%.

The prices of 805 goods and services are recorded once every month, except for some seasonal products (e.g vegetables and fruits), meat and fuels, whose prices are collected every week (every Thursday).

Base year

The index reference period was 2005=100 for the period between January 2006 and January 2015. From January 2016 and onwards, the base year is 2015=100.

Classification

Until January 2015, COICOP 4 classification was used for the calculation and the dissemination of the CPI. From January 2016 and onwards, CYSTAT is adopting the ECOICOP classification satisfying relevant Eurostat’s Regulation. In other words, the lowest level of detail for the classification used in CPI is COICOP 5-digits.

Products/Services and weights

From January 2018 and onwards, the products included in the CPI as well as their corresponding weights have been revised. The revision was based on the results of the Household Budget Survey 2015/2016.

Exceptional Methodological Adjustment

The implementation of precautionary measures and relevant decrees to address the negative consequences of COVID-19 disease had a direct impact on the price collection process of certain goods/services for the month of January 2021. As the problems anticipated were common to all Member States of the European Union they were tackled by applying the same methodologies under the supervision and guidance of the European Statistical Office (Eurostat).

Missing Prices

In cases where products/goods were not available for consumption, the following practices were followed:

Missing prices were imputed by the price change of other products or services in the same subcategory,

Seasonal Products/Services

The missing airfares along with the missing prices for hotel accommodation were estimated by carrying forward previous’ month prices adjusted with the seasonal factor recorded last year, during the respective month.

Weights

The weights of goods and services in the CPI basket have not been adjusted.