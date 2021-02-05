Jordan reports 1,280 COVID-19 cases, 330,474 in total

Jordan on Wednesday reported 1,280 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the tally in the country to 330,474, said a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

It also recorded 10 deaths from the virus, increasing the death toll to 4,344. There are currently 8,912 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 22,315 virus tests were conducted on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 3,936,085, the statement added.

Also on Wednesday, Minister of State for Media Affairs Ali Al Ayed said the government is not looking into imposing a curfew in spite of a rise in cases over the past few weeks.

The minister added that any decisions to resort to lockdown will be carefully studied to also assess their impact on the various sectors.