11 killed in traffic accident in Upper Egypt’s Minya

Eleven people were killed on Saturday in a road accident on El-Kureimat highway near Upper Egypt’s province of Minya, state-run Ahram Online news website of Egypt reported.

The deadly crash occurred when a micro-bus collided with a car. All the victims died on the spot following the collision, according to Ahram Online.

Daily road accidents are common in Egypt because of poorly maintained road infrastructure and loosely applied traffic regulations.

Over the past few years, Egypt has been upgrading its road network, establishing new roads and bridges, and repairing existing ones to reduce traffic accidents.

In October last year, Egyptian Ministry of Planning and Economic Development said deaths from road accidents in the country dropped by 44 percent in 2019-2020, compared to 5 percent in 2018-2019.