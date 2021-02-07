4 killed in avalanche in U.S. state of Utah

An avalanche in Millcreek Canyon of the U.S. state of Utah on Saturday killed four skiers and injured another four, the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) said.

The fatal accident, first reported around local time 11:40 a.m. (1840 GMT), was “unintentionally triggered” at 9,300 feet (2,834.7 meters), the UAC said.

All eight involved, aged 23-38, wore beacons, and the survivors were able to dig out the victims, it said.

All four survivors have been brought down the canyon for medical treatment, while search and rescue crews continued to survey the area to confirm no one else was caught in the deadly avalanche.

The UAC, which warned of high avalanche danger on Saturday morning, tweeted after the accident, asking people to “avoid the accident site.”

Utah Governor Spencer Cox advised Utahns to “please exercise extreme caution” with the high avalanche danger.

“This is a terrible tragedy and our prayers go out to the victims and families involved,” Cox tweeted. “We are grateful to the first responders and others who engaged in this rescue and recovery effort.”

Last weekend, three skiers were killed in an avalanche in the state of Colorado.