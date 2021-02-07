Algeria reports 223 new COVID-19 cases, 108,852 in total

Algeria on Saturday reported 223 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the North African country to 108,852.

The death toll from the virus in Algeria rose to 2,911 after two new fatalities were added, said the Algerian Ministry of Health in a statement.

Meanwhile, 178 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 74,568, the ministry statement added.

The official APS news agency quoted the General Director of the National Pharmaceuticals Agency Kamel Mansouri as saying on Saturday that Algeria is discussing with Russia on producing COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in Algeria.

China and Algeria offered mutual help in the fight against the pandemic. In February 2020, Algeria sent medical donations to help China combat the coronavirus. In return, China sent several batches of medical aid to Algeria.

In addition, a Chinese team of medical experts arrived in Algeria on May 14, 2020 for a 15-day mission to help fight the coronavirus, by sharing China’s experience in curbing the spread of the contagious disease.