Greece to reopen embassy in Libya

The Greek Foreign Ministry on Saturday announced its plan to reopen the Greek Embassy in Tripoli, the capital city of Libya, and the opening of a Consulate General in Benghazi, a major seaport and the second-most populous city in the Arabic country.

On Friday, members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) voted for a new prime minister and a new Presidency Council in UN-sponsored talks in Geneva.

In a statement published on its website, the Greek Foreign Ministry said in light of Friday’s developments, by the decision of Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, the Greek Embassy in Tripoli will reopen.

It also said that in parallel, the necessary procedures will be undertaken to open a Consulate General in Benghazi.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed the election of a new interim government in Libya, in a post on social media on Friday.

He wrote on Twitter: “The election of a new unified Libyan government by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Geneva is an important step towards peace in our neighboring country. Congratulations to the new leadership. All actors should support the process towards democratic and free elections in December.”