Tunisian Health Ministry on Saturday reported 1,064 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 216,176.

The death toll from the virus rose by 63 to 7,162, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 1,869, including 411 in intensive care units, while the total number of recoveries reached 172,885, it added.

A total of 892,825 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, said the ministry.