First shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in Hungary

The first batch of vaccine from the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has arrived in Hungary, the government said Saturday.

“The first shipment – which arrived by road on Saturday morning – will be enough to vaccinate 20,000 people,” said the official website of the government dedicated to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hungary plans to give the AstraZeneca vaccine to people who are suffering from chronic diseases and those under 60 years of age, according to the website.

Hungary has placed an order for 6,540,000 doses of this vaccine, which is enough to vaccinate 3,270,000 people, the government said.

Hungary has approved the use of AstraZeneca, Russia’s Sputnik V, China’s Sinopharm vaccines in addition to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines acquired through the European Union.