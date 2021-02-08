Israel’s annual budget deficit hits record 50.6 bln USD

Israel’s annual budget deficit reached a record of 166.4 billion new shekels (about 50.6 billion U.S. dollars), said a report published by the Israeli Ministry of Finance on Sunday.

The deficit figure, between February 2020 and January 2021, accounts for 12.1 percent of Israel’s GDP, much higher than the government’s target of 3 percent.

For the first month of 2021, the Israeli budget deficit reached 100 million shekels, compared with a surplus of 5.9 billion shekels recorded in January 2020.

The Israeli government revenues in January amounted to 34.5 billion shekels, an increase of 2.7 percent compared with the same month last year.

In addition, since the beginning of 2021, Israel’s government expenditures have totaled 34.6 billion shekels, an increase of 25.1 percent compared to January 2020.