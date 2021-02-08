Israel’s security cabinet rejects ICC decision on jurisdiction

Israel’s security cabinet said on Sunday that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has no jurisdiction to investigate alleged Israeli war crimes.

The statement by the security cabinet came a day after the ICC announced it has jurisdiction to investigate possible war crimes in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.

“The security cabinet rejects outright the scandalous decision,” the statement read. According to the cabinet, the ICC has no jurisdiction to investigate events in the West Bank and Gaza.

The cabinet said that the ruling by the pre-trial chamber of three ICC judges as “exposes the court as a political body that stands in line with international organizations driven by antisemitic elements.”