Poprad destroys Liptovsky Mikulas in Slovak ice hockey league

The 38th round of the Slovak ice-hockey premiership Tipos Extraliga offered several interesting results.

It only took Poprad seven minutes to decide the outcome of the match-up against Liptovsky Mikulas, taking a 3-0 lead and forcing the home team to switch goalies. Poprad did not ease up after that and added two more goals before the first horn, only 12 seconds apart.

The home team’s defense was especially weak this time around, allowing the league-leader to send a combined 55 shots at their goalies. Peter Bjaloncik, Michael Vandas, and the Canadian forward James Livingston all scored twice during the 11-1 victory; Livingston also added three assists on one of his best nights of the season.

Elsewhere, the reigning champion from Banska Bystrica proved once more that it knows how to play well against Nitra. A week ago, the ninth team of the standings crushed its opponent 6-1 and this time around even 7-0, making it the 30th straight match in which Banska Bystrica managed to score at least one point against Nitra.

On the ice of the only Hungarian team playing in the Slovak league, home team DVTK Jegesmedvek Miskolc suffered a 5-1 defeat by HKM Zvolen. The first period did not bring any changes to the scoreboard. HKM Zvolen veteran forward Vaclav Stupka scored twice to lead his team’s productivity. Miskolc’s Romanian forward Szilard Rokaly kept his team from suffering an embarrassing defeat and scored the goal of honor 30 seconds before the final horn.

In the very east of the country, visiting Trencin succeeded in tying the game against Michalovce in the final period and forced overtime, but the home team dominated the subsequent penalty shootout, keeping its winning streak going after the 2-1 OT win and staying in the hunt for the third spot in the standings (trailing Bratislava by 5 points).

Kosice is also on a roll, the third consecutive triumph came on Sunday against the ambitious Detva which had lost some of its recent appetites. The visiting forward Martin Reway pulled his team towards a 3-2 victory with two goals in the second period. The home team tried to rally in the final period, but two goals were not enough to change the outcome.

For two long periods, neither Nove Zamky nor the visiting Slovan Bratislava managed to find the right recipe for overcoming the opposing goalie. The stalemate was broken in the final period when Slovan’s Tomas Zigo scored his seventh goal of the season on a successful rebound and paved the way to the final 2-0 victory, his team’s third in a row.

38th round:

HK Poprad – HK 32 Liptovsky Mikulas 11-1

HC ’05 Banska Bystrica – HK Nitra 7-0

DVTK Jegesmedvek Miskolc – HKM Zvolen 1-5

HK Dukla Ingema Michalovce – HK Dukla Trencin 2-1 in SO

HC 07 Detva – HC Kosice 2-3

HC Mikron Nove Zamky – HC Slovan Bratislava 0-2