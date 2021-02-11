Bahrain approves Russian COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Bahrain’s health regulator on Wednesday approved Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V for emergency use.

The National Health Regulatory Authority(NHRA) stated that the decision to authorise the Sputnik V vaccine was based on data provided by the manufacturing company and results of an expanded study.

“The NHRA reviewed and evaluated the safety of the vaccine, demonstrated by clinical trials and studies, as well as verified the quality of the vaccine by reviewing scientific data,” it said.

It added the stages of manufacturing and the manufacturer’s commitment to applying the principles of good pharmaceutical manufacturing (GMP) were verified according to international standards.

“After presenting the technical and scientific data, the authority took the decision to approve the emergency use authorisation of the vaccine and allow its use in the kingdom,” added the NHRA.

The Sputnik V vaccine becomes the fourth COVID-19 vaccine offered to all people in Bahrain above the age of 18 free of cost, following the approval of vaccines from Sinopharm, Pfizer/Biontech, and Oxford-AstraZeneca.