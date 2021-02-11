Iranians mark 42nd anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Iranians attended nationwide rallies on Wednesday to celebrate the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Unlike the previous years when mass participation of people in the rallies featured the occasion, the participants this year attended the demonstrations using their cars, motorcycles and bicycles.

The authorities had banned people from swarming to the streets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vehicles were decorated with the slogans supporting the Islamic Revolution.

In the capital Tehran, the country’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps displayed the ballistic missiles at the Azadi (liberty) Square.

In different cities, motorists followed the capital’s example to commemorate the anniversary of revolution victory.