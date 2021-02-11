No ease in Cyprus Covid measures until 28 Feb

Following a proposal by the Inter-ministerial Committee for the handling of the pandemic, the Council of Ministers has decided the extension of the second phase of the strategy for the gradual lifting of restrictive measures until 28 February 2021.

Despite the improved epidemiological indicators, the Inter-ministerial Committee for the handling of the pandemic reviewed at its meeting the epidemiological data, taking into account the fact that the second phase was only activated on Monday, 8 February and thus, its results should be evaluated in the coming weeks.

In its recommendation, the Inter-ministerial Committee also took into account the serious concern prevalent on a European level vis-à-vis the new mutant strains of the virus. Given the fact that the new strains detected so far in most EU member states, including Cyprus, are causing a more aggressive and rapid transmission of the virus, the competent Ministers agreed that the de-escalation of measures should take place slowly and carefully in order to avoid another deterioration of the epidemiological picture.

Within this framework, the Council of Ministers also approved the position of the Inter-Ministerial Committee for the continuation of the testing program via the method of antigen rapid testing of employees on a weekly basis, in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, with the aim of continuously monitoring employees and preventing possible outbreaks at the workplace.