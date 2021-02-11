Pandemic boosts Turkey’s electric bicycle exports

Turkey’s electric-powered bicycle exports towards Europe got a substantial boost amid the COVID-19 pandemic, industry professionals said.

There is an increasing demand for electric scooters and bicycles from people who want to avoid public transportation, they noted.

Turkey’s bicycle exports totaled 60 million U.S. dollars in 2020, Esat Emanet, head of the Bicycle Industry Association (BISED), said in a recent statement, highlighting the increasing demand from the European Union (EU).

The foreign demand for Turkey’s electric-powered bicycles tripled compared to 2019 as exports reached 39.2 million dollars in 2020, according to data from the Aegean Exporters’ Association.

Turkish manufacturers exported to 43 countries, mostly in Europe, where the use of electric bicycles increased after the outbreak of the coronavirus early last year.

“Exports toward the EU have increased significantly with the pandemic as people want to avoid commuting. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years as well,” Anil Sakrak, general manager of Accell Bicycle, which produces about 250,000 bicycles annually in the western Manisa province, told Xinhua.

He noted that Turkish manufacturers started to shift their production line to e-bikes due to the rising demand.

Sakrak said that manufacturers are overwhelmed by the increasing demand, insisting that Turkey is looking to be an important actor in the growing e-bike European market.

Emircan Durgun is a professional personal trainer in Turkey’s capital Ankara and encourages his clients to use conventional bicycles and electric ones.

“I have several European clients who have asked me to train them with e-bikes if possible, because in their country they ride those kinds of bicycles,” he told Xinhua.

Seeing the boom in demand for electric bicycles worldwide, some Turkish giants also entered the sector recently.

Vestel, one of Turkey’s largest electronics manufacturers, started producing the country’s first domestic electric bicycle batteries, according to press reports.

“The batteries will be supplied to all domestic bicycle and e-bike system manufacturers and will be exported as well,” said Daily Sabah.