Turkey expects to launch human trials of 3 COVID-19 vaccines: minister

Turkey expects to start the human trials of three COVID-19 vaccines developed locally in the upcoming period, Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at a televised interview with the state-run Anadolu agency, Varank said the jabs are inactive, virus-like particle (VLP), and adenovirus-based.

“We have completed all the necessary studies, pre-clinic examinations, and toxicity studies for these three vaccines,” he noted, adding that the intermediate results were submitted to the Health Ministry for approval.

“Following a series of evaluations, they (the Health Ministry) will decide whether to grant permission for human trials or not,” he noted.

The minister also called the Turkish people to take part in the trial processes of the vaccines, saying that he will be among the first volunteers and already did his registration.

Turkey started the mass vaccination program on Jan. 14 with the vaccines produced by the Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac.

According to the Health Ministry’s data, more than 2.7 million citizens have been vaccinated so far.