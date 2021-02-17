Bangladesh’s COVID-19 caseload rises to 541,877 with 443 new cases

Bangladesh reported 443 new COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths on Wednesday, taking the tally to 541,877 and death toll to 8,314, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 16,612 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 489,254, including 633 new recoveries on Wednesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.53 percent and the recovery rate is 90.29 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of 64 deaths on June 30 last year.