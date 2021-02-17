Death toll in India’s bus mishap rises to 50

A total of 50 bodies have been retrieved from the canal where a bus carrying around 60 passengers fell on Tuesday in India’s Madhya Pradesh, a senior district administration official confirmed on Wednesday.

At least two persons are still said to be missing.

The ill-fated bus fell in the 6-meter-deep Bansagar canal in Sidhi district of the state, around 493 km east of state capital Bhopal.

Seven people survived the accident as some swam up to the banks on their own, while a few others were rescued by locals.