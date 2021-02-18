UK unveils plan to unleash potential of Oxford, Cambridge cities

The British government on Thursday announced an ambitious plan to unleash the economic and cultural potential of Britain’s two world famous university cities — Oxford and Cambridge.

The Oxford-Cambridge Arc will transform the university cities into one of the world’s premier growth corridors and a world-leader in sustainability, British Housing Minister Christopher Pincher said in a statement.

A spatial framework, described as a generational plan, will help create thousands of jobs, drive investment, protect and enhance the environment by unlocking the long-term potential of the region, said the statement.

It will provide the infrastructure and new places needed to make the area, which spans five counties of Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire, an even greater place to live and work, according to the statement.

By promoting the Arc internationally, the plan aims to help unleash the area’s potential as a global innovation powerhouse with an economic output of more than 277 billion U.S. dollars by 2050.