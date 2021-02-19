Hong Kong suspends import of poultry products from bird flu-affected areas in S. Korea, Germany, Poland

Hong Kong’s food safety authority decided on Friday to suspend the import of poultry meat and products from bird flu-affected areas in South Korea, Germany and Poland.

The Center for Food Safety (CFS) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government’s Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said that this was in view of notifications from the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) about outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza in Yeongju-si of Gyeongsangbuk-Do Province in South Korea and in Märkisch-Oderland District of the State of Brandenburg in Germany.

Another notification was from the General Veterinary Inspectorate of Poland about an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Zielonogórski District of Lubuskie Region in Poland.

The CFS has instructed the trade to suspend the import of poultry meat and products, including poultry eggs, from these areas with immediate effect to protect public health in Hong Kong.