Syria repatriates Israeli citizen in swap deal: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced late Thursday that an Israeli citizen who crossed the border into Syria has been repatriated under a Russia-brokered swap deal.

The move came hours after Israel freed two Syrian shepherds as part of the swap deal. Netanyahu thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin in a tweet on Friday for facilitating the exchange.

Earlier this week, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported that the Israeli woman accidentally entered Syria’s Quneitra region after crossing from the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

Israel and Syria have a border along the Golan Heights, which the Jewish state seized from Syria during the 1967 Middle East war and annexed in 1981.