Turkey confirms 7,241 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Thursday reported 7,241 new COVID-19 cases, including 640 symptomatic patients, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 2,616,600.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 83 to 27,821, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,504,050 after 7,217 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours, according to Turkish Health Ministry.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients in Turkey stands at 3.6 percent and the number of seriously ill patients was 1,187, said the ministry.

A total of 115,406 tests were conducted over the past day, raising the overall number of tests in Turkey to 31,981,492.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine. More than 5.2 million people have been vaccinated so far in the country.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020.