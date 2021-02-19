Turkish, Russian leaders hold phone conversation: Turkish presidency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation, the Communication Directorate of the Turkish Presidency said on Thursday.

The two leaders discussed steps to develop relations between Turkey and Russia, along with regional issues, the presidency said in a written statement.

The Turkish leader told Putin that experts from Turkey and Russia could meet with their Azerbaijani counterparts to make the road and railway lines in Nagorno-Karabakh, as part of the ceasefire deal, more efficient.

Erdogan noted that the Turkish-Russian Joint Center in Aghdam province has successfully fulfilled its task of monitoring and controlling the ceasefire, according to the statement. The Turkish leader emphasized that joint efforts should be made in all issues to preserve the ceasefire.

Resolving the Syrian crises is a common interest of the two countries, Erdogan said. He also said the opportunity for peace and stability in Libya should not be wasted.

A joint Turkish-Russian observation center to monitor the cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh began operating on Jan. 30.

On Nov. 10, 2020, Armenia and Azerbaijan ended a 44-day Nagorno-Karabakh conflict after a cease-fire was reached under the mediation of Russia.