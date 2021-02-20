Turkey begins COVID-19 vaccination of prisoners

Turkey began inoculating prisoners against COVID-19 across the country, the ministry of justice said on Friday.

“The COVID-19 shots have begun to be given to prisoners and convicts, according to the ordering determined by the Health Ministry’s national vaccine rollout,” the ministry said in a written statement.

A total of 240 COVID-19 cases were reported among detainees and convicts in 372 penal institutions as of Friday, it said.

Also on Friday, the health ministry said that Turkey has so far inoculated more than 6.3 million people with the vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech.

Turkey launched its nationwide rollout on Jan. 14, with priority given to healthcare workers and the elderly.

On Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will gradually lift restrictions against COVID-19 at provincial levels starting from March.

