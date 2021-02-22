10 militants killed in Afghan army overnight operation in Kandahar

At least 10 Taliban militants, including four foreign fighters, were killed when Afghan army conducted an operation in the Asian country’s southern province of Kandahar during Sunday night, Afghan Defense Ministry said Monday.

“The operation was launched in Arghistan district, in the east of provincial capital Kandahar city. Additionally a factory of bomb, landmine and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was also destroyed,” the ministry said in a statement.

Taliban militants, who ruled the country before being ousted in late 2001, renewed armed insurgency killing government troops as well as civilians.

They have frequently been attacking district offices, military camps, government installations and security checkpoints, while the Afghan troops respond with airstrikes on militant targets in the countryside.