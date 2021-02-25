Greece raises 812.5 mln euros in treasury bills auction

Greece auctioned 26-week treasury bills on Wednesday, raising 812.5 million euros (987.7 million U.S. dollars) at a negative yield, the country’s Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) announced.

The bills were sold at a minus 0.28 percent yield, unchanged from the previous similar auction held on Jan. 27, 2021, according to an e-mailed PDMA press release.

Greece exited in August 2018 the last of the bailout programs implemented since 2010 to keep the debt-ridden country afloat.

Shut out of the bond markets since 2010 after the start of an acute debt crisis, Greece is gradually returning to the markets. (1 euro = 1.2 U.S. dollars)