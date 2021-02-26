Lebanese army receives aid from Egypt

The Lebanese army received on Thursday medicines, medical equipment and 5 tons of food products from Egypt, the National News Agency reported.

Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon Yasser Alawi said on the occasion that Egypt’s support for Lebanon will continue as long as there is need for it.

“This is our duty towards Lebanon,” the ambassador said upon the arrival of the aircraft carrying the aid to Beirut’s airport.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Defense Minister Zeina Akar said that the donations offered by Egypt since the explosions that rocked Beirut’s port on Aug. 4 last year contributed to relieving people’s suffering amid difficult times.