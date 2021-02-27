Morocco urges Libyans to accelerate gov’t formation

Morocco on Friday urged Libyan political parties to accelerate the formation of a new government to lead Libya during the transition phase.

“The establishment of a new government will clarify the vision on the Libyan political path,” Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita told the press after his meeting in capital Rabat with visiting Speaker of the Libyan eastern-based House of Representatives Aguila Saleh.

“Libyans need a government in which all regions and political orientations are represented so as to manage this transition phase,” he said.

Bourita added that he had talks with Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the newly-selected prime minister of Libya, to whom he assured Morocco’s willingness to help Libyans achieve unity and preserve the country’s integrity.

For his part, Saleh said that the Libyan House of Representatives seeks to form “a small interim government that must represent the various Libyan regions” in order to overcome the differences.

“We want the government to meet the needs of the Libyan people who suffer shortages of food, medicine and liquidity,” Saleh added.

In October 2020, the Libyan parties signed a permanent cease-fire agreement that ended the war between the eastern-based army and the UN-backed government in and around the capital Tripoli, which lasted more than a year.

The UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum recently selected a new executive authority for the country, of which main tasks include preparing for the upcoming general elections on Dec. 24, 2021 as agreed.