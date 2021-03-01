Israel lifts COVID-19 night curfew

Israel lifted on Sunday a COVID-19 nightly curfew, which has been imposed over the past three days to prevent the traditional mass costume parties during the Jewish holiday of Purim.

The curfew was imposed as a precaution after traditional mass Purim fiestas in 2020 were identified as a key source of infections.

Despite a repeated ban on large gatherings by the Health Ministry, large Purim parties took place in Tel Aviv during the days.

Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein wrote on Twitter that over three million people have already received both vaccine shots, “but this is not enough for a reality of violations, gatherings and parties. We must restrain ourselves,” he wrote.

The curfew came about three weeks after Israel started to come out of a six-week nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

The Health Ministry reported on Sunday morning a total of 774,479 COVID-19 cases and 5,738 deaths.