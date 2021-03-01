Turkey’s COVID-19 tally surpasses 2.7 mln; Israel to vaccinate Palestinian workers from West Bank

Turkey’s total number of COVID-19 cases exceeded 2.7 million on Sunday after 8,424 new infections were added. Meanwhile, Israel approved a plan to vaccinate Palestinian workers from the West Bank.

The tally of Turkey’s COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,701,588, while its death toll surged by 66 to 28,569. The tally of recoveries in Turkey rose by 6,511 to 2,572,234, according to the Turkish Health Ministry.

So far, Turkey has vaccinated a total of 6.88 million people against the COVID-19 since it rolled out a national vaccination campaign on Jan. 14 after receiving the Chinese Sinovac vaccines.

Israel’s government approved on Sunday a plan to vaccinate Palestinian workers from the West Bank who work in Israel or the settlements against COVID-19, said the office of the Israeli Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories in a statement.

The Israeli government lifted on Sunday a three-night COVID-19 curfew, which has been imposed over the weekend to prevent the traditional costume parties during the Jewish holiday of Purim.

Israeli Health Ministry reported on Sunday morning a total of 774,479 COVID-19 cases and 5,738 deaths, while the total recoveries rose to 728,633.

Israel has also launched a program, which amounts to 95 million new shekels (29 million U.S. dollars), to help small- and medium-sized businesses adapt to the COVID-19 crisis, the Ministry of Economy and Industry said Sunday.

In Iran, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far claimed 60,073 lives, up by 93 in the past 24 hours, while the total infections surged by 8,010 to 1,631,169, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman of Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

A total of 1,393,125 people in Iran have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,732 remained in intensive care units, she noted.

In Iraq, the health ministry reported 3,248 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total nationwide tally to 695,489.

It also confirmed 23 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 13,406, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 2,933 to 635,931.

Morocco registered 244 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total tally in the North African country to 483,654.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco rose to 469,046 after 239 new ones were added, while the death toll rose by eight to 8,623.

Lebanon registered 2,258 new COVID-19 cases, raising the number of infections to 375,033, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported. Lebanon’s total number of deaths from the virus went up by 40 to 4,692.

Lebanon will further ease the restrictions imposed to contain the virus, with most shops and businesses set to reopen Monday and schools to resume classes from March 8.

Kuwait reported 962 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 190,852.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry also announced five more deaths, taking the death toll to 1,083, while the tally of recoveries rose by 1,012 to 179,209.

The Qatari health ministry on Sunday announced 467 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total confirmed number in the Gulf state to 163,664.

The tally of recoveries in Qatar climbed by 402 to 153,621, while the death toll increased by one to 258, according to a ministry statement.

Oman’s Health Ministry confirmed 908 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 141,496.

The total recoveries in Oman soared by 775 to 132,459, while eight deaths were reported, pushing the death toll up to 1,570, said the ministry in a statement.

Algeria reported 132 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the North African country to 122,092.

The death toll from the virus in Algeria rose to 2,983 after four new fatalities were added, while the total recoveries increased by 122 to 78,158.