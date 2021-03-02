Car sales in France down by 20.9 pct in February

New vehicle sales in France dropped by over 20 percent in February year-on-year as morose economic climate clouded by the coronavirus pandemic weighed on consumers appetite to make car purchases, French Automobile Manufacturers Committee (CCFA) said on Monday.

In February, 132,637 new passenger vehicles were sold in France, down by 20.9 percent compared to the same period last year. In the first two months of 2021, the French auto market fell 14.2 percent on a yearly basis, from 302,011 to 259,017 units, according to CCFA.

“French people keep their savings and postpone their major purchases,” Francois Roudier, CCFA spokesman, told local daily Le Figaro.

“We are expecting a rather bad first quarter, a not very good first half and a take-off in the second half,” he said.

However, sales of green vehicles driven by hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines continued to grow in February, reaching a 23-percent share of the new car market, almost as much as diesel (25 percent), while electric cars gained 1 point compared to January, representing 6 percent of the market, said the CCFA.

“The coming months will remain crucial because of the health crisis that does not end, but also because of the unavailability of electronic chips which forces manufacturers to close their factories and therefore, most certainly, to slow down their deliveries,” it added.