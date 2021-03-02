Climate Alliance calls on Germany to be carbon-neutral by 2040

In the run-up to the German federal elections this autumn, around 140 aid and climate organizations called on all the competing political parties to significantly raise the country’s climate targets, the Climate Alliance Germany said on Monday.

“What the next German government decides will have an impact on our greenhouse gas emissions over the next 20 to 30 years,” said Christiane Averbeck, executive director of Climate Alliance Germany, in a statement.

Germany should seek to achieve climate neutrality by 2040, ten years earlier than officially planned, according to a paper drafted by Climate Alliance Germany, a social alliance for climate protection.

The paper urged the future German government to “rapidly and ambitiously expand renewable energy,” particularly wind power and photovoltaics, in order to decarbonize the industrial, building and transport sectors.

Renewable energies would need to achieve a share of “at least 75 percent of the expected increase in gross electricity consumption” by 2030, the paper noted. Germany’s official government target is 65 percent.

Germany would also need to accelerate its coal phase-out to 2030 and completely phase out fossil oil and gas by the early 2040s, according to the paper.

The next German government should also present a “specific timetable” for the abolition of environment and climate-damaging subsidies, the Climate Alliance said.