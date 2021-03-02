Estonia’s economy shrinks 2.9 pct in 2020: stats

Estonia’s gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 2.9 percent in 2020 due to the restrictions imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Statistics Estonia said Monday in a press release.

Manufacturing, trade, accommodation and food services were the main contributors to the economic decline, it said.

Household consumption fell by 2.5 percent in 2020 mostly due to the effects of the lockdown measures on travel and leisure activities outside of home. However, household expenditure increased on stay-at-home lifestyle and health activities. Health care was also the main driver of the 3.6-percent increase in government expenditure in 2020, Statistics Estonia noted.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Estonia’s GDP decreased by 1.2 percent year on year, while household consumption decreased by 1.3 percent. The expenditure on furnishings, food and communication continued to increase, while people spent less on transport, clothing and leisure.

Estonia’s overall GDP and GDP per capita at current prices for 2020 stood at 27.2 billion euros (32.8 billion U.S. dollars) and 20,442 euros, respectively, the Estonian statistical database showed. (1 euro = 1.2 U.S. dollar)