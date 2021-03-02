German inflation rate climbs to 1.3 pct in February: Destatis

The inflation rate in Germany climbed to 1.3 percent in February, according to provisional figures published by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) on Monday.

In January, the inflation already jumped to 1.0 percent, after minus 0.3 percent in December, according to Destatis. The final inflation figures for February are scheduled for March 12.

After months of falling energy prices, German consumers had to pay 0.3 percent more for household energy and fuel, according to Destatis. Prices for food and services both increased 1.4 percent year-on-year.

As a result of the COVID-19 lockdown, German consumers were “accumulating an increasing amount of purchasing power,” said Stefan Kooths, director of business cycles and growth at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), back in early February.

German companies would have noticeable scope for price increases for goods and services. “Greater easing is likely to be accompanied by a noticeable price boost,” said Kooths.