Lebanese army receives food donation from Turkey

The Lebanese army received on Monday a donation of food products valued at 200,000 U.S. dollars from Turkish authorities, a statement by the Lebanese army reported.

Brigadier General Elias Youssef received the donation on behalf of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) Commander Joseph Aoun from Turkish Ambassador to Lebanon Hakan Cakil at Beirut’s port.

Lebanon has been suffering from a shortage in U.S. dollar, which prompted a sharp increase in the price of foreign currency in the Lebanese market and the weakening of the local currency by 80 percent.

The increase in the price of dollar affected importers of food products and led to the increase in prices of imported foods.

The ongoing economic crisis, in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, has driven thousands of companies out of business and more people out of their jobs.