Turkish police seize ancient Greek coin: media

Turkish police on Monday seized a valuable ancient Greek coin in an operation in the southwestern part of the country and detained six suspects, local media reported.

The police launched an operation to an address in the province of Mugla to seize the coin, which has a market value of 1 million U.S. dollars, the Sozcu daily said.

Six suspects were reportedly detained while trying to sell the coin to police officers disguised as potential buyers.

The piece, known as the Athens Decadrachm coin, is dated back to 467-465 B.C., according to press reports.

The coin has an image of goddess Athena on the obverse and an inverted owl on the reverse.