UK insurer Aviva set to reach net zero emissions by 2040

Britain’s leading insurer Aviva announced on Monday it will reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

It plans to cut 25 percent in the carbon intensity of its investments by 2025 and of 60 percent by 2030 — ahead of the 50 percent cut required by the Paris Agreement — and to reach net zero carbon emissions from its own operations and supply chain by 2030, the company said in a statement.

By the end of 2022, it will divest from all companies which make more than 5 percent of their revenue from coal unless they have signed up to the Science Based Targets initiative, a coalition established in 2015 which aims to enable companies to set emission reduction targets in line with leading climate science, the company said.

“We have a huge responsibility to change the way we invest, insure and serve our customers. For the world to reach net zero, it’s going to take leadership and radical ambition. And it is going to take Aviva to play our part,” said Aviva Group Chief Executive Officer Amanda Blanc.

“In order to reach our 2050 climate target, we must work with companies like Aviva to harness the strength of the UK’s world leading financial sector to unleash the private capital necessary to reduce carbon emissions and support new jobs as the UK builds back greener,” Britain’s Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said.

Britain made a legally binding commitment in 2019 to bringing all greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, becoming the first major economy in the world to pass laws to end its contribution to global warming by mid-century.