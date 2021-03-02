UK’s Prince Philip transferred to second hospital for further treatment

Britain’s Prince Philip has been transferred to a different hospital for infection treatment and heart condition tests, a Buckingham Palace statement said Monday.

According to the statement, Philip was transferred to a second hospital, which is also located in central London, to continue treatment for an infection, “as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition”.

It added that the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh “remains comfortable and is responding to treatment”, but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.

The duke’s condition is not related to COVID-19, according to the Buckingham Palace.

He was admitted to a London hospital about two weeks ago as a “precautionary measure” after feeling unwell.

Prince Charles visited his father in the hospital last month and spent about 30 minutes together.

Turning 100 in June, Philip retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public. He has been staying with the Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle since COVID-19 restrictions were first introduced in the country last year.

Last month, Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen and Philip had both received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.