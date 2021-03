One Lebanese citizen was killed on Wednesday and four others were wounded when an unidentified metal object exploded inside a scrap metal yard in Bab al-Tabbaneh in Tripoli, north of Lebanon, the National News Agency reported.

Ambulance teams rushed immediately to the scene and transported the wounded to a nearby hospital.

Bab al Tabanneh is one of Tripoli’s poorest areas, and it has always been a destination for Lebanese to fix broken vehicles at low cost.